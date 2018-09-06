Strictly stars get set to dazzle in their own headline tour

An exciting line-up of dancers and favourites from the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing have been announced for their own headline show.

Heading out on the road in the spring for Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionalswill be reigning Strictly champion Katya Jones, as well as her professional dance partner and husband - undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones.

Joining them will be Strictly 2017 semi-finalist AJ Pritchard, two-time Strictly finalist Giovanni Pernice, 2016 finalist Oti Mabuse, Australian Open Champion Dianne Buswell, professional world mambo champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Clifton, two-time ballroom and Latin world champion Nadiya Bychkova, series 12 winner and three-time finalist Pasha Kovalev and 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez.

The show comes to Blackpool Opera House on Wednesday, May 15. Tickets are on sale for 2pm and 7.30pm shows.

A spokesman said: “This glamorous production will bring together some of our much-loved Strictly Professional dancers as they take to the stage to dazzle with their dance prowess.

"Audiences will enjoy the incredible talent of these world-class dancers as they perform exquisitely choreographed ballroom and Latin routines with all the sequins, sparkle and stunning production values we have come to know and love.”

The shows come as part of a 35-date national tour.

Book at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.