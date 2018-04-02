Third charity showing for Peter Kay's Car Share finale

Another extra screening of Peter Kay's Car Share has been announced by Blackpool Opera House.

A third screening of the Bolton comedian's new episodes of the hit show will now take place on Saturday afternoon, doors open at 2.30pm.

Peter Kay announced the showing for four episodes - including the premiere of two brand new episodes; Car Share: Unscripted’ and the highly anticipated series finale - last week, with tickets for Saturday night sold out in minutes.

A second date, on Friday evening, was announced, with tickets still available online through Ticketmaster.

And the Winter Gardens has now announced the matinee event due to 'phenomenal demand'.

The screenings are being held in aid of The Lily Foundation, a charity supporting children with mitochondrial disease.

The comic, who has held previous Car Share screening premieres and question and answer events for charities at the Winter Gardens' theatre, has made no public appearances since announcing suddenly last year that he was cancelling all live commitments owing to family reasons.

Announcing the initial screening event, Peter Kay said last week: "The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease.

"I’ve had first-hand experience of the foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families."

The second series of the BBC show ended on an emotional cliffhanger last year as John (Kay) failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

And fans of the programme were dismayed when Kay announced that he had no plans to pen a further series.

But the comic later announced special episodes - a special finale to reveal what happens next for the pair and an entirely improvised episode, Car Share: Unscripted.

Both hotly-anticipated shows, Unscripted and the finale, were filmed last year.

For more information visit www.thelilyfoundation.org.uk. Book online at www.ticketmaster.co.uk.