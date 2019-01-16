Beat the January blues by getting back to nature

Conservationists are encouraging residents to get back to nature to beat the January blues.

People are being invited to embrace their wild side and get involved with Myplace – a project between the Lancashire Wildlife Trust and Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Lighting fires at Brockholes Nature Reserve

Rhoda Wilkinson, Myplace coordinator for Lancashire Wildlife Trust, said: “Spending regular quality time in nature is beneficial to our health and wellbeing for so many reasons.

“Taking the time to slow down and notice our surroundings allows us to step away for a moment from the stresses and pressures of modern life.

“Gentle exercise, like taking a walk is also an excellent way to boost your mood.

“During our Myplace sessions we also like to get active with other activities; lighting fires, gardening and building homes for wildlife.

“So far our project has helped over 650 people in Lancashire to live healthier, happier lives.

“If you’re interested in getting involved or finding out more about our project, I would definitely encourage you to come along to one of our open days or to get in touch with our team.”

Myplace offers weekly sessions throughout Lancashire for people aged 13 and over.

Sessions include the Men in Sheds group, growing your own food, creating homes for nature, wildlife walks, mindfulness and nature crafts.

The project is funded by the Big Lottery Fund and the European Social Fund.

Visit www.lancswt.org.uk/myplace, call (01772) 872007 or email myplace@lancswt.org.uk to find out more.