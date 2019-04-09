This year the Endresz family has welcomed some the of worlds most renowned circus artistes with acts coming in from Cuba, Argentina, Ukraine, Germany, Czechoslovakia, Mexico, Romania and Hungary

Behind the scenes of Blackpool Tower Circus Carnival show

Blackpool Tower Circus returns for 2019 with a Bollywood extravaganza for Blackpool Tower 125th birthday celebrations

Entertainments reporter Nicola Jaques was invited for a sneak peek behind the scenes ahead the big show.

The new season show is a feast for the senses with a spectacular Bollywood-style celebration,
Resident clowns Mooky and Mr Boo are back for their 28th year wowing audiences and delighting families with their slapstick routines
All the colour and glamour of Bollywood inside the circus ring for a carnival spectacular
Life inside the circus ring at Blackpool Tower has got just that bit more colourful as Bollywood arrives in the resort for a carnival spectacular.
