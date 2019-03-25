Blackpool actress Hayley Tamaddon talks about her big screen debut in new comedy film, Eaten By Lions

Starring in new comedy film Eaten By Lions is a proud moment for Blackpool actress Hayley Tamaddon.

Not only is it her big screen debut, but the film was shot in her hometown and its northern premiere takes place at the Winter Gardens on Wednesday.

Eaten By Lions

The former Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Dancing on Ice star, said: “I was really proud to get cast in it. I’m excited for everyone to see it.

“It’s like nothing you will have seen before, it’s a film that people will definitely talk about.

“It’s so dry and quick witted.

“The film is coming out on the same day as Brexit was due – it’ll give people two hours of escapism where they can really belly laugh.”

Johnny Vegas in Eaten By Lions

Directed by Jason Wingard, Eaten By Lions tells the heart-warming story of half-brothers Omar (Antonio Aakeel) and Pete (Jack Carroll), who were raised by their grandma after their parents were killed by lions in a bizarre accident.

When their beloved grandma passes away, they embark on a life-changing journey to find Omar’s birth father in Blackpool.

Hayley, who plays Sara in the film, said: “One of her daughters is getting married and the whole family are having dinner.

“There is a knock on the door and Pete and Omar are there, looking for Omar’s father.

“It’s really multi-cultural. The dad is from Pakistan and I’m Persian.

“That’s exactly what the director wanted as so many families are multi-cultural these days. He was happy for people to come from all ethnicities.

“When you put us all together we do look like a family.

“It is such a well written script with a bit of improvisation too, which is great if you like doing comedy.”

The film has plenty of nods to Blackpool with stunning cinematography and characters you’d expect to find in the seaside town from guest house owner (Johnny Vegas) to a fortune teller (played by comedian Tom Binns).

Hayley added: “Blackpool had so much to give for this film.

“Of course, you find all of these characters in Blackpool and the scenes on the beach and of the fireworks at the Pleasure Beach are brilliant.

“I love Blackpool, it’s great to be home to see my family and friends.”

The film has already received critical acclaim after its world premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival and its Audience Choice Award win for Best Film London Indian Film Festival.

Hayley, who is currently performing on the West End in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, added: “Hopefully the film will lead to other things.

“I love filming. And to be asked to be on the stage is wonderful too.

“I’ve got the best of both worlds.”

- The northern premiere of Eaten By Lions at the Winter Gardens is open to the public on Wednesday .

Tickets cost £10, including a stand-up comedy performance by Tom Binns.

The film, which also stars Asim Chaudhry and Vicki Pepperdine, will be released in UK cinemas on March 29, https://www.eatenbylions.com/