Blackpool's Robert Smith says a new album from The Cure is on its way

Ten years have passed since The Cure released a new album, but they will be back with fresh music this year.

Frontman Robert Smith, who was born in Blackpool, recently told US radio station SiriusXM that he has felt inspired by new, younger artists coming out.

He added: “We’re going in about six weeks’ time (to the studio) to finish up what will be our first album in more than a decade.

“It’s very exciting times for us all around.”

The new wave rockers have been touring and performing in recent years, with a line-up of appearances set for this summer on the European festival circuit as well as a headline tour, but this will be the first offering of new stuff for a sizeable chunk of time.

The forthcoming new album will mark the 40th anniversary of the British goth rock group’s debut record Three Imaginary Boys.

For details of The Cure’s upcoming gigs, visit http://www.thecure.com/