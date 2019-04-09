Blackpool Tower Circus the 'London Palladium of the circus world' returns with Bollywood extravaganza for Tower 125th birthday celebrations

It’s showtime

Life inside the circus ring at Blackpool Tower has got just that bit more colourful as Bollywood arrives in the resort for a carnival spectacular.

The Endresz family, now in their 28th year residency at the famous landmark, made sure the Tower’s 125th birthday celebrations got off to a flying start with a sensational opening for the milestone 2019 offering.

From high wire excitement to edge of seat, gravity defying stunts and in true rich circus tradition legendary clowns Mooky and Mr Boo returning with their finest sidesplitting slapstick routines of laughter and fun.

This year the family have welcomed some the of world’s most renowned circus artistes with acts coming in from Cuba, Argentina, Ukraine, Germany, Czechoslovakia, Mexico, Romania and Hungary.

Circus boss Laci Endresz senior, the man behind this year’s Bollywood concept, said the team were excited to open the doors on their latest show piece in the Tower’s big birthday year, after months in the planning.

A stunning trapeze act in the new carnival show at the circus

Laci, the fifth generation of the Endresz circus family said: “When I first came 28 years ago, I think they thought we’d be here a year, but then we did another and another.

“Blackpool Tower is the London Palladium of the circus world - the circus has never missed a season since it opened.

“It is very special for us to be a part of that and that is why we travel all over the world to bring the very best and newest acts. In the circus we never stop.”

Laci said the team had created one of their most stunning and daring shows to date with a stunning trapeze performance, extraordinary hoola hoop spectacle and sensational knife throwing act to ensure another thrilling visit to the ‘big top.’

Resident clowns Mooky and Mr Boo at Blackpool Tower Circus

Making sure the audiences want to come to back is all part of the job.

He added : “It’s important to take the time to know what the audiences want, I’ve spent a long time listening to the people over the years, that means finding the very best to come and perform.

“Generations upon generations come year on year - our shows remain to be for all the family, from the children to the grandparents.”

The Endresz show would not be complete without the grand water finale, 40,000 gallons of water filling the ring and this year complete with giant Indian elephant replicas.

Knife act - one of the more daring elements of the show

Mooky said: “We cannot wait to get started with this new season and new show for 2019’s big year at The Blackpool Tower, getting back in the ring to do what we love more than anything else – entertaining thousands of people”

Kenny Mew, general manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: “Blackpool is the spiritual home of circus in this country.

“The Endresz family has once again put together an unbelievable show.

“I have no doubt that it will be a great season for the circus and this year we are excited to showcase our latest theme – carnival – that is set to be full of fun.

“We have some really exciting plans in the pipeline to mark this special occasion that will further cement Blackpool’s status as the home of circus. I would say, watch this space.”

Tickets for the new circus show are available online at www.theblackpooltower.com