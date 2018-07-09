Carnival brings fun in the sun for St Annes

The sun shone on St Annes Carnival as the town enjoyed a bumper weekend of fun and fund-raising.

Saturday saw the traditional procession, the crowning of the carnival queen Carys Burnett, fun and games in Ashton Gardens and, for the first time this year, live bands playing into the evening.

Fund-raising was another key part of the big day, with outgoing carnival queen McKenzie Haas handing over a year’s worth of funds raised for her chosen charity, the Alzheimer Society.

It was certainly a special day for the 2018 carnival queen, Carys Burnett, whose family proudly watched her being crowned.

Carys, an 11-year-old pupil of AKS, will now be fund-raising for her own chosen charity, Bispham’s Trinity Hospice, over the next 12 months.

Singer Peter Anthony and two choirs featured among the performers at the popular Pianos In The Park session.

Entertainment in the Gardens followed through Saturday afternoon from local dance, zumba and acrobatics schools. as well as food stalls.

There was more yesterday, with Ashton Gardens playing host to a family fun day, featuring a tug of war and a fancy dress dog competition.

It all added up to one of the town’s best carnivals yet.