CBeebies stars bring swashbuckling pirate adventure Treasure Island to Lowther Pavilion

Set sail on a pirate adventure with children’s television stars from hit shows such as Justin’s House, Spotbots and Ellie the Explorer.

Callum Donnelly, Eleanor Snowdon and JezO will star in Treasure Island at Lowther Pavilion in Lytham on Monday, April 8.

This bright and breezy swashbuckling production will bring to life one of the nation’s favourite adventure novels by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Young Jim Hawkins stumbles across a treasure map and soon becomes only too aware that he is not the only one who knows of the map’s existence.

The story shows how his bravery is tested to the full when, with his friends Squire Trelawney and Dr Livesey, he sets sail in the Hispaniola to track down the treasure.

The cast – along with a few other supporting surprises – will take the audience on a memorable trip into a world of pirates, treasure and mermaids.

A spokesman said: “See our intrepid trio bring to life Jim Hawkins, Old Ben Gunn, Billy Bones, Sneaky Beaky the pirates’ parrot, mythical creatures and of course Long John Silver - with action and adventure aplenty on the horizon.

“This laugh a minute show is jam-packed with cheering, booing, puppets, lots of colourful costumes, slapstick comedy and maybe even a monkey and a mermaid or two!

“It’s ideal for all the family! The only question is: Aaaargh you ready?”

- Treasure Island, at 1pm on Monday, April 8 at Lowther Pavilion, Lytham.

For tickets and more details visit www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk or call (01253) 794221.