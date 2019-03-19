Celebrated organist Phil Kelsall performs The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ Concert at Blackpool Opera House

An acclaimed Fylde coast organist will showcase his talents on the only Wurlitzer to be installed in a UK theatre.

Phil Kelsall will play the Blackpool Opera House Wurlitzer theatre organ at 2pm tomorrow – in the year of the organ's 80th anniversary.

Phil Kelsall at the Opera House Wurlitzer in the mid 1980s

The Wurlitzer was unveiled in July 1939.

Phil said: “I’m very much looking forward to playing the iconic Wurlitzer in the Opera House in its 80th year.

“It is the only Wurlitzer to be installed in a UK theatre and the last new Wurlitzer in the country.”

Phil is noted for his distinctive style of playing and he has made numerous appearances on television and radio, from Coronation Street to Friday Night is Music Night, and the long-running

Blackpool Opera House Wurlitzer keydesk

BBC Radio 2 programme The Organist Entertains, which he has occasionally guest presented.

He also plays the Thursford Collection’s Wurlitzer for their annual Christmas Spectacular shows, the largest Christmas show in Europe.

Phil has recorded more than 50 albums since he began playing at Blackpool Tower Ballroom in 1977.

In the summer of 2001 a compilation double album of some of his light classical recordings was released on the prestigious Universal Classics label.

In 1993 Phil received a BASCA (British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors) Gold Badge Award and was award with an MBE for his services to the music industry in the June 2010.

- The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ Concert, March 20 at 2pm at the Opera House, Blackpool.

Tickets from £6.50. To book, call the box office on 0844 856 1111.