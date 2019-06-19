Child expert vows to help Lancashire's badly behaved toddlers and their stressed-out parents

Are you a stressed-out parent to a toddler who won't sleep, throws tantrums and is a fussy eater?

A new television series is on the lookout for Lancashire parents who need help to take back control of their children.

Channel 5 has signed up child behaviour expert and private nanny Laura Amies for a programme aimed at helping struggling parents regain control and restore harmony to their homes.

Laura will take on any issue from tantrums to biting, picky eaters, non-sleepers and potty-training woes.

Laura, who for the past 7 years has worked as a private nanny in households in London, has qualifications in child psychology and development and started her career in nurseries and schools before moving into one-on-one care with toddlers showing behavioural issues.

She said: “I believe a child should never be written off as being inherently naughty, there’s always a way to positively affect a child’s behaviour.

"In today’s modern world, parents can be led to believe that certain behaviours arise due to the fact that their child’s nutritional, emotional or even spiritual needs aren’t being met – when actually, a good dollop of common sense is often the best approach”

"I hope to share my techniques in a way that inspires the parents I’ll be working with - and those watching at home - with the confidence to adopt positive, sensible approaches themselves.

"Knowing that families could enjoy more time spent together, instead of in conflict is very motivating.

"As a child-carer I have an incredible opportunity to help not just one or two children but many and I am determined to do just that!"

The series is being produced by the team behind Dogs Behaving Badly and Three-Day Nanny – and will follow Laura as she spends time within the family home and help turn their troubles around.

If you have a toddler needing Laura’s help, please contact the team on parenting@avalonuk.com, call 0207 598 7267 or text 07399 364 652 giving your contact details and a brief outline of the issues.

Filming will take place mid-June to end to mid-September.