Classical concert in Poulton will be poignant tribute to couple's daughter

A Poulton family will host a classical concert this weekend in memory of their daughter.

Reverend Martin Keighley, vicar at St Chad’s Church in Poulton, wife Sarah and children Matthew and Rosie have organised the Classical Mix event on Saturday, January 19 to raise money for Metabolic Support UK.

The evening, which is being held at St Chad’s in memory of the couple’s daughter Anna, will feature a quartet of vocalists who will perform a programme through the ages from Tallis to Elgar, Mozart to Parry.

Anna died on November 27, 1998 after being diagnosed with GM1 Gangliosidosis – a rare condition that leads to the destruction of nerve cells in the brain – when she was three months old.

Mrs Keighley said: “We were devastated initially by the news that Anna was terminally ill but over the next few months, Anna’s condition and prognosis was something we came to terms with.

“Although the changes were slow at first, Anna’s condition deteriorated noticeably after her first birthday.”

Metabolic Support UK helps families affected by hundreds of rare, inherited metabolic conditions.

Mrs Keighley added: “With a bit of research we came across Metabolic Support UK who were there to support us and give us a wealth of information on GM1.

“It was so reassuring to speak to someone who knew instantly about the disease when everyone else we had spoken to seemed to know so very little.”

The Classical Mix evening has been put together by Matthew Keighley, who will be singing tenor on the night.

The former Blackpool Sixth Form student, who is currently a post-graduate scholarship student at the Royal College of Music, will be joined by alto Hannah Johnstone, who sings at The Old Royal Naval Chapel, Greenwich, under the direction of Ralph Allwood.

Lizzy Humphries, soprano, who sang with St Martin’s Voices for the BBC4 Christmas radio show at Lambeth Palace, and Theo Perry, baritone, who recently sung at Cheltenham Festival and Edington Festival, will also perform.

Mrs Keighley added: ”This is very much a family affair.

“The performers include our son Matthew with help from his friends. Our other daughter, Rosie, is helping on the night by selling tickets.”

Tickets are £5 on the door and the concert starts at 7pm.

Anna Keighley, who died on November 27, 1998 after being diagnosed with GM1 Gangliosidosis.

Matthew Keighley, who will be singing tenor at a concert at St Chad's Church, Poulton,