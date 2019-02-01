Comedian Stewart Francis stops off at The Grand Theatre as part of final tour, Into the Punset

Star of Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Crackerjack, comedian Stewart Francis will bring his new show – and last tour – to Blackpool in the autumn.

More dates have been added to the Stewart Francis: Into the Punset farewell tour, with a stop-off at The Grand Theatre on Saturday, October 5.

The pun master has become a household name and received international acclaim in the US and his native Canada over the last decade, thanks to his perfectly crafted gags and expert timing.

His goodbye tour began in Soho last year and will culminate with his final stand-up gig at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in December this year.

Stewart has also appeared on shows such as Celebrity Mastermind, Not Going Out, Dave’s One Night Stand, and Channel 4’s Eight Out Of 10 Cats.

- Stewart Francis: Into the Punset, The Grand Theatre, Blackpool; 8pm on Saturday, October 5. Tickets cost £25.

Visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/stewart-francis/