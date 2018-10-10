Days Out: Gaming spectacular returns for the half term holiday

It’s consoles at the ready as the countdown begins for PLAY Expo Blackpool, a nostalgia-filled day for anyone who’s ever fallen in love with retro computer, pinball or arcade games.

The UK’s longest-running retro-gaming event returns to the Norcalympia Exhibition Centre at the Norbreck Castle Hotel, Norbreck, on October 27 and 28.

PLAY Expo Blackpool is promising even more this October half-term, with a classic-PC games section, handheld games section, 120 arcade cabinets, and five times as many pinball machines.

Whether you enjoy playing on a Sinclair, Commodore, Nintendo, Sega, Sony or Xbox system, there is something for all gaming enthusiasts.

A spokesman for PLAY Expo Blackpool said: “Bang-up-to-date games will sit alongside retro delights, with a selection of VR thrillers that will warp the player’s reality and play mind-tricks.

“A selection of demos and games will run and staff will guide those seeking alternate reality fun.”

Buying tickets in advance allows visitors on to the games at 10am, while doors open at 11am for buyers on the day. The event runs until 6pm both days.

Single day adult tickets cost £16 and under-16s, accompanied by an adult, cost £10. Family tickets are £42 for two adults and two children. Visit www.playexpoblackpool.com