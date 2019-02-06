Days Out: Step back in time at Viking Festival

Think of Vikings, and York will no doubt spring to mind.

And no more so than during the annual Jorvik Viking Festival, which is recognised as a city-wide celebration of York’s rich Norse heritage.

Jorvik Viking Festival

The packed list of events for this year’s Festival, which takes place from Wednesday, February 20 to Wednesday, February 27, includes the forgotten stories of Viking women and the influence they wielded.

Other highlights include Little Diggers: Treasures of the Vikings, which will take place at Dig and will give youngsters the chance to discover items the Vikings held dear and who would have owned them.

A resurgence of interest in Norse history, spurred on by programmes like History Channel’s Vikings, has prompted an increase in visitors to the annual Jorvik Viking Festival in York – and this year’s event has more adult-friendly activities than before including an evening of Norse-inspired music and storytelling and a Norse-themed pop-up bar.

Marketing manager Beth Dawes said: “Jorvik Viking Festival has always been known as a family-friendly event.

“But the growth in popularity of adult-driven dramas like Vikings and Game of Thrones has opened up a new audience to us.”

For tickets for Jorvik Viking Festival, visit www.jorvikvikingfestival.co.uk