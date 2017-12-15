Deep fried mince pies on chip shop's festive menu

A chip shop is serving up deep-fried mince pies and pigs in blankets over the festive season.

New Union Chippie in Camelon, near Falkirk, began selling the battered treats as part of a winter shake-up of the menu.

A deep-fried mince pie at New Union Chippie in Camelon

Staff have been surprised by how well the dishes have been received, with sausage suppers seeing a fall in favour after their introduction.

Owner Jim Beck said: "I'm actually selling more pigs in a blanket suppers than I am sausage suppers.

"It was Kerris (the manager) who came up with the idea as well as Lucy, my daughter. It's done really well."

He added that although the mince pies were not doing quite as well, people had been coming in to give them a try.

Deep-fried pigs in a blankets

The new offerings take about five minutes to cook in the fryer and will be on the menu until the New Year.

Manager Kerris Gentles was partly inspired to try out the pigs in blankets dish after seeing something similar on Facebook.

She added: "We decided we could just use our own sausages and wrap them in bacon, fry them and see how it went - but we were never expecting this."