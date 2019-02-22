Drum 'n' bass act lined up for Blackpool's Pier Jam

Drum and bass group Problem Central will perform at Pier Jam on May 5.

Blackpool’s dance music event on North Pier will feature AX Jones, Low Steppa, James Hype and Danny Howard on the Sunset Stage while Problem Central will join Crucast Takeover My Nu Leng on the Terrace Stage.

Problem Central is made up of Majistrate, Logan D, Evil B and Eksman.

A spokesman said: “The guys have been quietly pushing their new project on some high profile stages, including sets at Pier Jam, SW4, and the Playaz Halloween show at Brixton Academy.

“They’ve got a big wedge of festival bookings under their belt too.

“The guys know exactly how to smash a drum’n’bass set.

“The big thing that they had in mind when forming PC is that they didn’t want it to just be two DJs with MCs supporting, this is a group where the MCs are an integral part of the show and the back-and-forth between them is what sets them apart.”

- Pier Jam, North Pier, Blackpool, from 2pm until 11pm on May 5, https://pierjam.com/