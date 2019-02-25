Enjoy a night of feel-good rock and roll with new Tina Turner tribute show at Lowther Pavilion

A new Tina Turner tribute show is heading to Lytham as part of a UK tour.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? will bring a night of feel-good rock and roll at Lowther Pavilion on Thursday, March 12, next year as part of a tour which takes in more than 60 towns and cities across the country.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 1.

Audiences can expect a night of Tina’s greatest hits performed by Elesha Paul Moses – who has recently performed on the Whitney - Queen Of The Night tour, The Voice, and The X Factor) supported by a full 10-piece live band.

Speaking about playing Tina Turner, Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It?

“This is a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage.

“I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that is travelling all over the UK and celebrating everything about her is an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to party with the fans.”

The show will feature Tina’s most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is produced by Cuffe and Taylor in association with Paul Roberts Productions.

- What’s Love Got To Do With It? at Lowther Pavilion on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

To book tickets, visit www.cuffeandtaylor.com