There was Morris dancing, a vintage car display, a wide ranging display of entertainment, and, of course, the traditional procession – which was followed by the crowning of new rose queen Aisha Berry, 12, who will represent St Paul’s Church – where she was baptised as a baby.

Rose Queen Aisha Berry. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Lytham Club Day. Members of the Lytham Roundtable. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Lytham Club Day. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Lytham Club Day. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more