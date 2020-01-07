A country night in Nashville rides into Blackpool Grand Theatre

Daringly different is the theme to the Grand Theatre’s 2020 season and January kicks off with a real celebration for country music fans with the arrival of production ‘A Country Night in Nashville.’

Dominic Halpin and The Hurricanes featuring Shelly Quarmb bring their high energy show, recreating the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville and perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music.

A country night in Nashville at Grand Theatre

It promises to be a night not to be missed as audiences are taken on a journey through the history of country, and entertained with songs from its biggest stars both past and present.

Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to the Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson to Little Big Town and Shania Twain are showcased by the fabulous vocals and musicianship of Dominic Halpin and the band.

Songs on the night will include Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Follow Your Arrow, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere, Need you Now, 9-5, and The Gambler.

The band kick off their 2020 tour in Swindon on January 9 and arrive in the resort on January 25, for one night only.

There only other north west date is at the Liverpool Empire on April 24.

A Country Night in Nashville is presented by Handshake Productions who will in February also bring ‘Oh What a Night’ to the Grand on February 14 as part of an eclectic mix of live music and tribute events.

Tickets costing £26.50 are still available from the box office.

Visit http://acountrynightinnashville.com/