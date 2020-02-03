A DIY disaster and hilarious mishaps Joe Pasquale plays Frank Spencer in highly acclaimed tour of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em at Blackpool Grand

Highly acclaimed tour of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em comes to Blackpool Grand Theatre from April 21, starring Joe Pasquale.

The producers have announced the casting of Moray Treadwell as Mr Luscombe/Mr Worthington, David Shaw-Parker as Father O’Hara and Ben Watson as Desmond/Constable.

Mishaps and disasters galore in Some Mothers Do 'Ave Em

They join the previously announced Joe Pasquale as the loveable but accident-prone Frank Spencer, Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty and Susie Blake as disapproving mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.

Also in the cast are Peter F Gardiner and Jayne Ashley.

The show runs at the theatre for five nights from April 21 to 25. The UK Tour will be produced by Limelight Productions.

Audiences are invited to laugh along to this show stopping comedy based on the 1970’s classic TV comedy by Raymond Allen.

A spokesperson said: “Hilarious mishaps and DIY disasters are bringing the house down, quite literally, as Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em hits the road with Joe Pasquale) as the lovable accident-prone Frank Spencer.”

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em is directed by Guy Unsworth and designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ian Horrocks-Taylor and choreography by Jenny Arnold.

There will be seven performances for the run, with shows at 7.30pm and 2.30pm.

Tickets available from £25.50.

Visit the new Grand Theatre website at https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/some-mothers-do-ave-em/