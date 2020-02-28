Access all areas at the Winter Gardens Blackpool - take a sneak peek behind the scenes here

The grandeur of Blackpool’s world famous Winter Gardens has welcomed many famous faces through the doors – and bosses opened up the iconic venue to visitors for a tour of some of its most exclusive areas.

Guides offered a rare opportunity to the public to explore 20-plus unique and breathtaking spaces from the stage of the Opera House, dressing rooms to the Spanish Suites.

Open day at the Winter Gardens

Michael Williams, managing director of the Winter Gardens said: “The open day gives local people the chance to learn more about this iconic building which has been welcoming world class entertainment for over 140 years.

"By throwing open the doors in this way, the public can explore every nook and cranny, seeing all the people places that make the building come alive and work as a venue.

"The excellent Winter Gardens team were on hand to give fascinating facts about its history and we were delighted that some many people came and visited us throughout the day."

Here's our own sneak peek behind the scenes of the historic venue, which first opened to the public more than 140 years ago on July 11, 1878.

