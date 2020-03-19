Blackpool Grand Theatre and Winter Gardens launch Blackpool Buddy Scheme

Having weathered storms in their rich history -the teams at two of Blackpool's historic venues are still doing their bit to pull together communities by joining forces to build a buddy scheme.

The Grand Theatre and Winter Gardens are joining forces to ‘put people in touch’ with each other.

Both venues are asking followers and their email subscribers to reach out and offer help to others in the community.

From shopping deliveries,to saying hello and chatting or video calling online. Staff are calling on members of the public to follow and post on their social media channels.

A joint statement from Winter Gardens Blackpool and Blackpool Grand Theatre said: ‘As venues we are here to support our staff and employees, but the venues also work in the community a great deal and we want to support our local community as much as we can.

‘Together as venues, we have the power to connect people who are willing to support others that may be alone in isolation or just need a little company to break up the day.’

Winter Gardens new buddy scheme

"We are calling on all entertainment venues to join the cause - the Blackpool Buddy Scheme!"

For details of the initiative visit a venue’s social channels and post if you are up for a chat, then others can see and can make contact.

Follow both organisations at

Facebook @blackpoolgrand

Twitter @Grand_Theatre

Instagram grandtheatrebpl

Facebook @WGBpl

Twitter @WGBpl

Instagram @wgbpl

Or follow the new account at @VenueBuddy