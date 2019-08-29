Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2019: tickets, start time, performers, and everything else you need to know ahead of tomorrow's celebrations

Everything we know about the line up, tickets, venues, and dates for the 2019 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On.

As the town welcomes visitors from a round the country this summer, here's a look ahead at the next big date in every Sandgrown 'un's diary.

Lucy Fallon, from Cleveleys, stars in ITV's Coronation Street.

So here is everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss out.

READ MORE >>> 16-year-old boy on holiday in Blackpool suffers fractured jaw after being punched by stranger on Promenade



When and where is it?

The Illuminations are scheduled for Friday, August 30.

Becky Hill, 25, rose to fame after reaching the semi-final of the hit show The Voice.

Ticket holders will be able to watch the concert at the Blackpool Tower Headland.

What time will it start and end?

Organisers say the start time is 4pm, and that it will end around 10:30pm.

But they advise that attendees should arrive by no later than 7pm to avoid being refused entry.

Nina Nesbitt will perform for the crowds.

Who is the Switch-On Star?

Lucy Fallon, who stars as Bethany Platt in ITV’s Coronation Street, will pull the switch in front of 20,000 people at the official Switch-On concert.

Who is performing?

Fan favourite Busted will perform their biggest songs, like "What I go to school for", "Crashed the Wedding", and "Year 3000", for the crowds on the night.

Busted will take to the stage once again to entertain the crowds.

For the fourth year running BGT stars Diversity will play a starring role in the event, where they will perform a bespoke set.

Becky Hill, star of The Voice, will perform for the crowds too.

Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt, who is enjoying roaring success with her second album 'The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change', will appear on the Headland stage.

DJs R3wire and Varski will also return to perform new sets.

And musical double act Sigma, aka Cam Edwards and Joe Lenzie - who reached number one in the charts with "Nobody to Love" and "Changing" (featuring Paloma Faith) - will take to the stage after the switch on for a finale under the lights.

Where can I get tickets?

Diversity will return for their fourth year at the Switch-On.

Tickets to the Golden Circle and VIP tickets can be bought online at the event website here.

Golden Circle tickets cost £11.25 (including the booking fee).

VIP tickets cost £73 for adults and £37.50 for under 16s (including the booking fee).

What is included in a VIP ticket?

VIP ticket holders will be granted access to the Marquee and given a free Welcome Drink.

In the arena, they will be provided with a Picnic Bag and Notarianni Ice-Cream

The will also be allowed to attend the Illuminations' After Party.

What restrictions are there?

Organisers say that no backpacks, large bags, holdalls or suitcases will be admitted into the venue.

Ticket holders will be refused entry if they attempt to enter with one of those items.

All remaining bags will be searched.

People with medical requirements or accessibility issues are encouraged to contact the organisers ahead of the event to make sure they can gain entry without difficulty.

Anybody under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18 or over - and proof of age may be required.

No food or drink is permitted to be taken into the event.

No animals will be permitted, other than assistance dogs.