Blackpool singer songwriter Tierny Booth on the release of her debut EP Revelations and a very promising 2020

Fylde singer songwriter Tierny Booth believes the new decade will bring great things.

Having released her first record Solid Ground, Tierny’s modern pop sensibilities and raw vocals are earning her positive reviews in music circles.

Tierny Booth will release her EP Revelations later this year

Working in the independent field, 2020 is already promising to be a good year with her second single due imminently and her EP Revelations expected later this year.

The 27-year-old said: “I’m currently in the process of working on my second EP the sound has developed and I’d say sonically it’s more futuristic. I’m also going to be making some music videos, that’s something I’m really looking forward to, as well as playing some good tour supports and hopefully booking some festivals throughout the year.”

Tierny, who grew up in Blackpool, set out on her creative path at the age of five training at the Emily Laws of School of Acting, graduating at 18.

A talented piano player she says her journey into music was very natural,.

Blackpool singer songwriter Tierny Booth

She said: “My aunty was a ballerina so I was exposed to the arts from a young age and I knew it was something I wanted to pursue professionally. I remember performing in my first show and knowing It was meant to be.”

She attended Blackpool Fylde College where she obtained a first in NVQ diploma in performing arts and she says it was her introduction to fellow Blackpool artist Karima Francis who helped shape her style of writing as a keen poet.

Tierny said “I was lost and in a dark place when we met, and she was instrumental in helping me find myself again. She believed in me when I couldn’t which is something I’m forever grateful for.“

Tierny describes FKA Twigs, James Blake and the late Amy Winehouse as her musical inspirations as well as another rising Blackpool star Rae Morris.

Tierny Booth

She says: “FKA Twigs is someone I truly admire her creativity is phenomenal and she is a true artist of our time and not forgetting Amy Winehouse - I saw her at the Empress Ballroom in 2007 and it was an experience I will never forget.

"She was an exceptional talent despite her demons and I adore her. I think it’s hugely important to have a point of view and to express that artistically. I’m immensely influenced by art and poetry.

"All my songs are autobiographical, so I’m inspired by the things that happen to me, how that makes me feel, the people in my life.”

Follow @iamtiernyb for updates and listen to her music on all major platforms Artist page:TIËRNY

Solid Ground on https://open.spotify.com/track/2OKv2U5WRwwFBYEsqix4zF?si=Fw0AoZ2PRqqGyUUdYucUfw