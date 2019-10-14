Blackpool WI get ready for a night out with Calendar Girls - The Musical at Winter Gardens

Members of Blackpool WI are looking forward to a special outing tomorrow evening (Tuesday), as they will watch Calendar Girls - The Musical at Winter Gardens.

The musical focuses on the solidarity of Women’s Institutes as a group of middle-aged Yorkshire women produce a nude calendar to raise money for Leukaemia Research after the death of a member's husband.

The cast of Calendar Girls - The Musical

Rita Mahoney, secretary of Blackpool WI, said she can’t wait to see how the musical depicts the women’s group.

She said: “Some of us have seen the film. I imagine it brings out the companionship and support members give each other.

“The underlying themes are the strength of the WIs, as they pull together in times of need and crises, as everyone helps each other out.

“We have several ladies who have lost their husbands and we all help each other at difficult times.

“We are looking forward to seeing the show. We are sitting near the front and will be wearing black outfits and will have sunflowers.”

Blackpool WI meets at Scout Headquarters building, Devonshire Road, Bispham, Blackpool, on the second Thursday of the month, from 1.45pm until 3.45pm.

Rita added: “We are a very fun-loving and active group and people make a lot of friends and seek companionship through our group. We have a short waiting list.

“There are lots of things going on, as we have a lot of activities, such as crafts, games, fund-raising and we have guest speakers.

“We have just finished raising money for blood banks and for the 12 months, we are raising money for Fylde Coast Women’s Aid.”

Calendar Girls - The Musical is at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool, from tonight until October 19.

Tickets are from £15. Visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/calendar-girls-the-musical.