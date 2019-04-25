Blood Brothers returns to Blackpool at Opera House, Winter Gardens with West End actress Linzi Hateley in starring role

West End star and Olivier award nominated actress Linzi Hateley reprises her role as haunted mother Mrs Johnstone this week at Blackpool Opera House, Winter Gardens

The iconic musical ‘Blood Brothers’ returns to the resort this week and runs until Saturday April 27.

Starring Olivier award nominated and West End actress Linzi Hateley who reprises her role as haunted mother Mrs Johnstone, Bill Kenwright’s captivating production also welcomes three new cast members Alexander Patmore, Joel Benedict and Paula Tappenden into the roles of Mickey, Eddie and Mrs Lyons respectively.

Read an interview with Linzi on her coveted role here: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/entertainment/west-end-actress-linzi-hateley-talks-about-taking-blood-brothers-on-tour-1-9731948

The international smash hit, written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, began its Spring tour in January and has been performing to sell-out houses and receiving standing ovations.

Graduate of Italia Conti Academy, Hateley, landed her first starring role at just 17 as the title character in the ill-fated Carrie - The Musical in both its Stratford-Upon-Avon and Broadway.

The 48-year-old actress, who hails from Tamworth in the Midlands, has performed in countless West End productions from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Eponine in Les Misérables and Roxie Hart in Chicago.

She said: “Mrs Johnstone is an iconic role that I’ve always secretly dreamed of playing.

“It’s a show people know and love and I’ve seen it a few times myself, and it’s one of those parts where you hope at some point you might fit the bill.

“Even though you watch it from the beginning knowing what the end is it still gets to you.

“It doesn’t make any difference. You’re just on this rollercoaster and it just kills you. It’s going to be hard to play.

“I’m hoping I can get across what I need to and still be able to do it.”

Blood Brothers ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances.

Blood Brothers, Opera House

Tickets from £15.

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk