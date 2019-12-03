Comedy duo are back for Lowther Pavilion's festive panto offering

It's panto time and it's heading for Lowther Pavilion next week - oh yes it is!

Panto season is well and truly underway and Lowther Pavilion’s festive offering is Aladdin starring, once again, comedy father and son double act Simmons and Simmons.

Aladdin will see Simmons Senior, Keith, creating mad-cap mayhem as Wishee Washee and Simmons Junior, Ben, as the put-upon Policeman trying to restore order.

Their appearances will coincide with notable career milestones for the pair as they celebrate Keith’s 50th year performing in pantomime, Ben’s 20th and their 15th pantomime performing together. Pantomime Producer Paul Holman said: “Simmons and Simmons have proven overwhelmingly popular with Lytham audiences and I am delighted to be bringing them back again.”

Runs from December 9-30 www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk