Comedy trio for a Woofers festive special at Lowther Pavilion

Woofers final show of 2019 is billed as a ‘It’s not Christmas spectacular!’

The show, at Lowther Pavilion next week, promises to bring Woofers shows for this year to a close in truly spectacular fashion with headliner and one of the best comics on the planet, Sean Collins.

His unique style of observational storytelling has been honed for more than two decades.

Joining Sean is probably the best thing to have come out of Manchester since Boddingtons beer, the hilarious Steve Harris. Steve first leapt on stage back in August 1998 and within three months had won himself the coveted North-West comedian of the year award after just five gigs.

Sandwiched in between these two comedy heavweight's is one very funny lady, Lou Conran. A regular MC at The Comedy Store, Lou is in high demand in all the big clubs all over the UK. She has recently supported Sarah Millican and Joe Lycett on their national tours and appeared in her very own one woman shows at the Edinburgh Festival.

Hosted by award winning comedy legend Phil Walker, this promises to be a cracker of a show. Takes place on November 20, 8.30pm http://www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk Photo: Kevin Duffy