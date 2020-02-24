Dancing on Ice Movie week is a box office hit as Blackpool skate star Dan Whiston returns to the ice

Awe, blinding lights, thrilling stunts and a blaze of action, the cast of Dancing on Ice presented another blockbuster of a show for movie week with Blackpool skate star Dan Whiston the leading man once again in a stunning opener.

The former Hot Ice skater wowed audiences with his champion-worthy stunts as he joined the professionals for an adventure through film in Sunday's epic opening number.

Dan surpassed expectations channelling the Blues Brothers and Mission Impossible's Ethan Hunt before a sensational Dirty Dancing ensemble sequence.

And ahead of the show the assistant creative director on DOI, had spoken of his excitement for the chance to get his skates on for one of his favourite shows in the series.

He said: "It's just so special for me, after working so hard with the celebrities and the professionals over the weeks, I now get to join the party and it's a real stand-out part of the show.

"I've got to know everyone really well and then to put my skates back on and get out there with my friends, who I have known for many years it's a lot of fun."

Coronation Street actress Lisa George and professional skate star Tom Naylor left the series on Sunday after being voted out by the panel in the skate-off

Dan's sensational routines as a previous professional on the show captured the nation, none more so than the Slumdog Millionaire dance number Jai Ho, with one of his best friends and fellow Blackpool actress Hayley Tamaddon, that scored five straight sixes in 2014.

He added:"That was definitely one of those that went down in history, especially working with Hayley, people still stop me about it now. It's such an exciting production to be part of, I love being able to entertain people and that's what we do."

Whilst, the night at the movies produced box office success with the first scores of 10s for Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer, there was a tear-jerking ending for Blackpool skater Tom Naylor and his celebrity partner actress Lisa George- who plays Beth Tinker in Coronation Street- who departed the show, just one week off the semi-finals.

The pair, who had performed a Bridget Jones inspired skate, were voted off by the judging panel when faced against Libby Clegg and her partner Mark Hanretty in the skate-off.

Hayley Tamaddon and Dan Whiston performing to Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire.

Lisa said : "I'm made up I got this far, I've had the best time and met the most beautiful people."

The actress expressed her thanks to her partner Tom, the team and cast on Twitter writing: "I’ve loved every single second of my time @dancingonice

"When I was a little girl ice skating was my dream... 40 years later and I’ve finally got to live it!

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love, support and votes every week! What an experience!! #dancingonice."

The four remaining celebrities through to the 2020 Dancing on Ice semi-final are Joe Swash, Libby Clegg, Ben Hanlin and Perri Kiely.

Dan added: "At this point it is not just a physical tiredness, it's emotional and psychological as well. The tears set in as the pressure mounts and the frustration at not mastering a move or a trick.

"You can really feel it, tensions are high but it's because there is so much love behind the show- everybody wants to do well but it all adds to it and adds to a great show."