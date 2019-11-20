Enchanting fairytale Rumplestiltskin brought to life in St Annes am dram group's Christmas panto

Players from Our Lady Star of the Sea Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society are putting the finishing touches to their panto Rumplestiltskin - one of the oldest fairytales told.

The panto has been written by the local award winning writing duo Rob Fearn and Leo Appleton, who are also taking part in the show, as Rumpelstiltskin and Leo as the dame, Madam Miller.

Kath Greenwood as Queen Mother and Lola Donegan Fearn as Joe King

Producer Rosie Withers has been away from directing this society for a number of years and Leo, the society’s chairperson, said: “Rehearsals this year have been lots of fun but you always know you’re in for a good show when Rosie is directing. She expects nothing but the best and generally gets it.

“Although this is a little done fairy story of wicked imps and magic spells, it still has all the elements of a great panto and is full of the usual jokes and songs which Our Lady’s do so well."

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Parish Centre being opened and so the pantomime is forming part of a series of events celebrating this date.”

It is on from 28th November to 30th November at Our Lady’s parish Centre on St Albans Road, St Annes on Sea and tickets are available from Storytellers on the Crescent or by ringing 07518965362.