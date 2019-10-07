Female writers from north west debut 4 Plays and a Poem at Lowry Theatre

A Blackpool teacher will debut her stage play, featuring a cast of her pupils, at the Lowry Theatre in Salford next week as part of a showcase of female northern writers.

The short play, A Place of Safety has been written by St Georges School teacher Carmelina Mezziotta and will be performed at the Manchester venue on Monday October 14.

Ms Mezziotta has called upon children from one of her English pupils at the Marton school to put on the show, which is one of four being shown as part of a curtain raiser event for the Great Northern Expo and the Write On Festival.

A Place of Safety, is about a Syrian boy transported to the North of England and Ms Mezziotta said: “I am delighted and excited. To have my stage play performed at a venue where I actually go to see theatre is beyond words.”

Four new plays and poem includes the works of northern female writers including Down Came the Rain by Christine Tuson, You Talk, I'll Listen by Sue de Guyther and Thou Shalt Not Kill by Sophie Amber Wells.

It will be also be performed at the Unity Theatre in Liverpool on October 17.

UCLan alumni Christine Tuson’s play about two men trapped in a tense situation that goes from bad to worse, said: ‘Writing for Stage was my favourite module on the UCLan MA Scriptwriting course, it led to this play. It was a challenging, but enjoyable process and I learnt a lot.

“I am so incredibly grateful to the director, cast and all the behind the scenes team for bringing my play to life- you’ve done a brilliant job and I am very excited to see it at the Lowry.”

Tickets are free and shows start at 7.30pm

