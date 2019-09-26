Festival of choirs and one act plays comes to Lytham

ACross the Boards Theatre School is taking part in Lytham St Annes Festival of performing Arts on Sunday.

Alongside six other local groups, Across the Boards is performing One Is Too Many, written by Anna Cross, who runs the group.

The one act play brings to light the issue of child trafficking and slavery and is performed by four local child actors Tia Hodson, Aimee Burrows, Lola Connor-Emmott and Matthew Holton.

The festival provides a showcase for encouraging young performers in music, dance and drama to perform in public and experience competition in a friendly and creative environment.

The participants also have the opportunity to be judged by experienced independent adjudicators.

As well as encouraging young people, the festival delights in affording performance opportunities for more mature singers and actors.

The festival runs from 2pm to 10pm at Lowther Pavilion, tickets £12.

Call (01253) 794221.