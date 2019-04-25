Fresh faces for Lytham Anonymous Players hilarious comedy Haywire

Lytham Anonymous Players are putting the finishing touches to their next play, Haywire.

They are introducing some newer members to the cast and one of them is Sharon Brookes (pictured) who plays Liz.

Her character is having an affair with bookseller Alec Firth, played by four times NODA winner Ian Edmondson. He has organised his domestic life so that they can go to Spain on holiday without making Alec’s wife Maggie remotely suspicious. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty.

Sharon’s depiction of her cheating heart character is a departure from her previous career as an international country recording artist. Here she swaps the famous Ernst Tubbs’ Midnight Jamboree in Nashville for the Lowther stage.

A spokesperson said: “With a pedigree like that, we can be quite sure that she won’t fall to pieces! Sharon’s talents don’t stop with singing and now acting; she’s also a PGA golf professional.”

Haywire promises its audiences classic comedy and mayhem.

The play is written by Eric Chappell, best known for Rising Damp.

The play runs May 1 to May 4 at Lowther Pavillion, starting at 7.30pm.