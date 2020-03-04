From Lytham to the West End for Leno play

A play which premiered as part of the Lytham Festival celebrations in 2018 is set for its West End debut.

Playwright David Slattery-Christy premiered Dan Leno: A Royal Jester! at Lytham’s Wesley Hall in August 2018 and a further staging of it as part of Lytham Hall’s open air season last summer saw comedian Peter Kay among the audience.

Steve Royle and other members of the Dan Leno play cast with Peter Kay when he came to watch it at Lytham Hall

Now, after the production was taken across the UK, the newly-named Naturally Insane! The Life of Dan Leno will premiere at London’s Criterion Theatre on Monday, April 27.

The production celebrates the amazing life and tragic demise of music hall legend Dan Leno and stars comedian, TV star and BBC Radio Lancashire radio presenter Steve Royle as Dan Leno, while comedy giant and music hall aficionado Roy Hudd will guest star in the cameo role of Herbert Beerbohm Tree.

Writer and director David Slattery-Christy, who lives in Blackpool, said: “I am so excited to be taking Naturally Insane! to the West End.

“We have enjoyed great success with the production since that premiere in Lytham so it is really special to now be able to showcase it to a London audience.

“The Criterion Theatre was chosen as it sits opposite the former London Pavilion Music Hall in Piccadilly Circus where Dan Leno performed hundreds of times at the height of his fame.

“This is going to be a special night anyway but to be taking Dan Leno back to the heart of his career will make it even more special.”

Peter Kay said of the production: “It’s great to see the life of the great Dan Leno being brought to the stage with such brilliance.

“Steve Royle has funny bones and this unique heartfelt production allows us to see both Steve’s magnificent talent and Dan Leno’s.”

The play is set in Camberwell Asylum in the last weeks of Dan Leno’s life as he reflects on his life and career.

A legend of his time, Dan Leno developed his skills as an artist in the Northern and Lancashire music halls before becoming a huge celebrity in London theatres. He also established his name as the pre-eminent pantomime star at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, where he created some iconic dame roles and became a favourite of King Edward VII and the Royal family.

Steve Royle was offered the part of Leno after playwright David saw him performing in Blackpool Grand Theatre’s pantomime where Steve has performed as lead comic for almost 20 years.

Speaking about the role Steve, who has appeared in a string of comedy TV shows including Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy and Stand Up Britain, said: “Dan Leno was as passionate about pantomime as I am and hopefully I do him justice on the stage.

“He is a hero of mine and it is therefore an absolute honour to get the opportunity to portray him in this masterpiece of a production.

“Everyone involved is thrilled to be bringing Naturally Insane! to the West End so it will be very exciting indeed when we walk out onto the stage at the Criterion.”