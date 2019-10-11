Fylde Coast Players' Living Together will be comic dazzle

Will Annie ever find true love and happiness? Will Reg find anyone to play with?

Will Norman succeed in making everyone happy?

All these questions, and more, will be answered in Alan Ayckbourn’s comic masterpiece ‘Living Together’, the forthcoming production by the award winning Fylde Coast Players.

Norman wants to cheer up his sister-in-law Annie and arranges for them to spend a night of passion in East Grinstead. Annie’s brother and his wife arrive to look after Mother for the weekend. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty! Matters are not improved when Norman’s wife turns up together with Annie’s erstwhile suitor, the taciturn Tom.

So begins a traumatic family weekend. In Ayckbourn’s sure hands the madness of the relationships are unpicked, revealing high flying comedy and deep domestic melancholy.

Directed by Rosemary Roe and featuring many NODA award winning actors this production promises to be a fun evening of sheer comic dazzle.

Tickets from the Box Office on 01253 794221.