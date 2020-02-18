Fylde Dramatic Arts on search for star talent for stage production of Disney's Moana - here's how to audition

Talented youngsters of Fylde Dramatics Arts are to show just how far they can go when they present Disney’s Moana in a new stage production.

The one hour musical adaptation of the hit 2016 Disney picture is to be presented by some of the resort’s young stars over two nights at The Layton Institute in Westcliffe Drive, on Saturday June 27 and Sunday June 28.

Bosses at Fylde Dramatic based at the venue are now calling on performers to audition for roles in the staged version on Sunday March 8.

A spokesperson for FDA kids said: “We are all thrilled that we have been awarded the stage production of Disney’s Moana and are very excited to bring this heart-warming story to life.

“Blackpool is the perfect place for such a prestigious show as there is an abundance of talent on offer”.

The production team are looking for dancers, singers and performers aged four years to 18. Anyone wanting to audition can apply via the FDA website www.fyldedramaticarts.co.uk which has details of all the character roles.