Grab tickets to see Blackpool's Rocketman at Lowther Pavilion

The Rocketman’ will make a promised’ return to the Fylde thanks to one of Blackpool’s very own.

Hailed as one of the country’s top tributes to rock superstar Elton John, former Pontins Blue Coat Jimmy Love, will be back on home turf this weekend with his show Rocket Man - A Tribute To Sir Elton John.

Rocketman

The former Blackpool and The Fylde College student is currently on a UK tour brought by Entertainers company and will perform at Lowther Pavilion on November 22.

A spokesman for the show said: “The show is a musical journey, charting the rise to fame of one of the biggest selling artistes of all time. Combining breath-taking vocal and piano performances, flamboyant costumes, a dazzling light show - all accompanied by sensational piano solos, an outstanding band and backing vocals- this show has it all.

“Starring world renowned tribute artist Jimmy Love, no-one else recreates the flamboyant megastar with as much vigour and brilliance. Join us as Jimmy and our amazing live band take you down the yellow brick road with two hours of glorious Elton hits”

The two-hour show features a live band and a number of hits, from Crocodile Rock to Philadelphia Freedom, Tiny Dancer, Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting and Your Song to I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.

Jimmy has been impersonating Sir Elton John for more than ten years and has featured in Blackpools’ own The Legend Show and has performed at events and on-board cruise liners around the world. The Rocket Man - A Tribute to Elton John will play at Lowther Pavilion on Friday November 22, starting at 7.30pm. Limited availability left for tickets costing £26. Visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/book-online

