Here is the line up for tonight's opening of the Blackpool Comedy Festival hosted by Jason Manford at the Winter Gardens

North West comedian Jason Manford says he cannot wait to open the doors on the resort’s first-ever comedy festival this weekend

Manford will open proceedings as compere for Jason Manford and Friends tonight (May 10) John Bishop will host Saturday.