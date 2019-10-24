Junction 4's powerful drama traces the story of Pendle witch trial

Junction 4’s powerful and thrilling production of Witchfinder takes place next week at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion. Prejudice, power, love and honour all vie for supremacy in both the King’s court in London and in the village of Pendle, as they are pitted against each other in a struggle for truth – and survival.

It is 1612 and England is recovering from the Gunpowder Plot of several years earlier. The country has also been tainted by accusations of witchcraft and a frightened King James fears more Catholic conspiracies.

Against this backdrop, Witchfinder introduces the story of two young lovers from different classes, backgrounds and worlds, thrust together in a melting pot of politics and suspicion, fuelled by fear and an over-zealous desire to hunt down the evildoers – whether they exist or not.

It traces the true story of the Pendle witch trials and all those affected, with tragic and heart-rending consequences.

Witchfinder is a not just another musical – it’s a grand scale original production, written by Martin Roache and Ian Crabtree.

Takes place at Lowther Pavilion, from October 30 to November 2.