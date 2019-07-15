Lytham Festival 2019: 25 photos as Michael Ball, Sheridan Smith and surprise guests bring a touch of Hollywood glamour to festival finale

This star-studded occasion, split into two acts, was a fantasy led production, bringing the big screen and even bigger vocals to the Green, transporting fans through the ages of stage and film. Flick through out pictures from the vent below and read our full review of the evening here

1. Lytham Festival 2019 1) A young brass band parades along the road jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Lytham Festival 2019 Setting up on the pavement outside the arena jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Lytham Festival 2019 Another sell-out crowd jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Lytham Festival 2019 Any place you can find for your party jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more