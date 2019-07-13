Kylie dazzled fans with a host of her biggest hits

Lytham Festival 2019: All the action from Friday as Kylie takes to the stage - can you spot yourself in the crowd?

Fans went wild as Kylie performed for a sell-out crowd at Lytham Festival on Friday night.

Supported by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Ana Matronic, she performed a string of her biggest pop hits from I Should Be So Lucky and On A Night Like This to disco classic Spinning Around. Check out these photos from the show and read our review here.

Gail Brook, Jessica Isherwood, Liv Leon and Lauren Brook
Gail Brook, Jessica Isherwood, Liv Leon and Lauren Brook
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Sophie Denney (left) and Katherine Barlow
Sophie Denney (left) and Katherine Barlow
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Fans enjoyed the show.
Fans enjoyed the show.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The weather was kind to the packed crowd at Lytham Festival on Friday night.
The weather was kind to the packed crowd at Lytham Festival on Friday night.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7