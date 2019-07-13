Lytham Festival 2019: All the action from Friday as Kylie takes to the stage - can you spot yourself in the crowd?
Fans went wild as Kylie performed for a sell-out crowd at Lytham Festival on Friday night.
Supported by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Ana Matronic, she performed a string of her biggest pop hits from I Should Be So Lucky and On A Night Like This to disco classic Spinning Around. Check out these photos from the show and read our review here.
Gail Brook, Jessica Isherwood, Liv Leon and Lauren Brook