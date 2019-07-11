Lytham Festival 2019: Sounds in the Square free live entertainment in Clifton Square ahead of festival site opening

Lytham is officially alive with the sound of music with the festival 10th anniversary celebrations underway and the whole town has been invited to join the party.

Up until Sunday much of the action will be centred on Lancashire’s largest music festival taking place inside the proms arena on Lytham Green but for those music lovers outside of the gates new stage Sounds in the Square is bringing live music every day ahead of the main headline shows.

Lytham Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week with its biggest line-up ever until Sunday July 17.

80s synth-pop band The Human League opened the event on Wednesday, with indie rockers Stereophonics on Thursday.

To ensure everyone is in the party atmosphere as early as possible, festival bosses have invited Brit pop band Parka Monkeys and Kirkham singer-songwriter Emily Rhodes to play in the town's Clifton Square.

The free live entertainment will be on every afternoon ahead of the main festival site opening with artists including Elton John tribute Jimmy Love, indie rockers Parka Monkeys, a DJ set from popular Funny Girls DJ Zoe and friends, Mariachi Tequila, The Christie Musical Theatre Company, Blackpool Brass Band and a celebration of rock through the decades from Edward Rhodes.

DJ Zoe from Funny Girls will play in the square on Friday

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations for Lytham Festival we’ve decided to take the party out into the town and build the excitement earlier.

“Lytham thrives during festival week and we are very grateful for all the support we receive from local businesses and all our festival fans, so we thought it would be a good idea to provide a wide range of free entertainment for everyone to enjoy earlier in the day ahead of coming onto the festival site.

“This is going to be such a special week and we just want to ensure everyone has the most fantastic time and benefits from Lytham Festival.”

Legendary rock star Rod Stewart, international pop star Kylie Minogue,, and Hollywood Proms featuring Michael Ball and Sheridan Smith will take to the stage in the Main Proms Arena on Lytham Green in the coming days

Sounds in the Square

Friday: DJ Zoe, Jenny Ball, Johnny James Wright, Kadie Jo

Saturday: Mariachi Tequila, Jimmy Love as the Rocketman, Edward Rhodes

Sunday: The Christie Musical Theatre Company, Blackpool Brass Band

For more information go to www.lythamfestival.com

