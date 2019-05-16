Lytham Festival partners with BBC Music Introducing Lancashire to bring a feast of up and coming local talent to the Lowther Pavilion stage

The programme for Lytham's 10th anniversary Festival is big but festival bosses have announced it has now got even bigger with a launch dedicated to putting a spotlight on the resort's up and coming talent.

Organisers have revealed they are partnering with BBC Music Introducing Lancashire to kick-off the 10th anniversary event bringing the county's hottest new music talent to the Lowther Pavilion, to launch this year’s main event which will be hosted on Lytham Green.

The headline shows in July include Rod Stewart, Kylie Minogue, Stereophonics, The Human League and Hollywood Proms starring Michael Ball and Sheridan Smith.

Read more here: https://www.lythamfestival.com/news/2018/02/03/everything-need-know-years-festival-get-tickets/

Now before the action kicks-off in the main arena, the Festival – in association with BBC Music Introducing Lancashire – is hosting a night dedicated to emerging local talent.

including Blanket, Jekyll, Pip Hall, Nana White Pepper and Emily Rhodes on Monday July 8.

Tickets for the event are priced just £10.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We are really proud that throughout the festival’s history we’ve given a platform to up-and-coming local talent.

“This year is a really special one for the festival – our 10th anniversary – and so we are delighted to be partnering with BBC Music Introducing Lancashire to add this not-to-be-missed event to what will be a sensational week.

“BBC Introducing has helped the careers of some of the biggest British music stars today, so to be able to launch this year’s festival with an event dedicated to up-and-coming local talent is something we’re really excited to be doing.”