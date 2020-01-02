Maestro of the masses Andre Rieu takes to the big screen for a 70th birthday bash and presenter Charlotte Hawkins helps to lead the celebrations

TV presenter and journalist of ITV’s Good Morning Britain Charlotte Hawkins says she has certainly had a varied career but one of her biggest honours has been working with one of the greats of the Classical Musical world Andre Rieu.

As the musical maestro celebrated his 70th birthday in October, fans are now to be gifted with an exclusive insight into his life and career, including a special tour around his castle home in Maastricht filmed with Charlotte.

Tv presenter and journalist Charlotte Hawkins interviewed Andre Rieu at his castle home in Maastricht

The special birthday film welcomes cinema audiences into the world of the dutch violinist and conductor and will be shared at local screens including Blackpool Odeon, Vue Cleveleys and The Island in St Annes this weekend on Saturday January 4 and Sunday January 5.

Audiences will be on a journey through some of The King of The Waltz’s most incredible performances, picked by André himself.

Charlotte said: “I'd known a lot about really wanted to get to grips with where it all began with him, those early years, that was a really lovely thing, what he first learned as a child, his love for music, how he was surrounded with it in his family and interesting to see how he was a bit of a rebel, when it came wanting to do it his way and not sticking to what was perceived as ‘stuffy way’ of presenting classical music but bringing to life for an audience, making them sit up and really want to listen to it and it that’s why he has become the global megastar he is and is still capturing attention today.”

Alongside his Johann Strauss Orchestra, the concert show features the maestro performing some of his most notable pieces from locations around the world, from Schönbrunn Vienna, Radio City Music Hall New York and the Coronation Concert in Amsterdam.

For those who have never had the chance to see him perform Charlotte says is presents a unique opportunity.

Charlotte, who also hosts a show on Classic FM, adds: “It’s a really special one for me, I’ve been working with Andre for eight years now and it’s always a magical thing to be involved with because he puts on such an amazing show and you see him live and see how he captures everybody and we take the essence of that and for the people who can’t travel to Maastricht, they can go to their local cinema and it’s the next best thing.

"They can be a part of that concert, see it in all its glory and really appreciate the entertainer, the showman and the musician he is and believe it or not from a man who is 70 years old. It’s incredible, he has so much energy.

“He doesn’t stop.and it’s a great opportunity for me but also for him to showcase the most amazing pieces of music and for everybody to join Andre’s 70th birthday party.

“It was such an emotional but special celebration to be involved with.

The world-renowned violinist Rieu is described as the biggest Classical Music artist in the world right now. He has sold more than 40 million records sold worldwide and 700,000 tickets each year to his concerts. – not to mention his July Maastricht cinema shows breaking box office records – it’s no wonder he has been dubbed ‘the maestro of the masses’ by the New York Times.

Produced and distributed by Piece Of Magic Entertainment, André Rieu: 70 Years Young - follows the success of his 2019 Maastricht Concert “Shall We Dance?” released in July.

There will be showings of ‘André Rieu: 70 Years Young’ narrated by broadcaster and Classic FM presenter Charlotte Hawkins at Odeon Blackpool, Vue in Cleveleys and The Island Cinema in St Annes at 7pm.

Visit andreincinemas.com

