Opera House ready to rock to sell-out crowds as We Will Rock You opens tonight

Extra tickets have been released to cope with demand for the 2020 Blackpool tour date of Queen and Ben Elton’s smash hit musical WeWill Rock You which opens tonight atthe Opera House.

The hit musical is set to rock the resort from Monday January 6 to January11 and rapid ticket sales have made it one of the best and fastest selling shows for the venue for 2019/2020

A limited number of tickets remain, with balcony seats released to offer fans a chance of watching a mid-week performance.

Michael Williams, managing director at the Winter Gardens, said:“This show has sold quickly from the first release date and ticket sales haven’t dropped off -it will certainly be one of our star performers.”

Featuring 24 of Queen’s biggest hits and BenElton’s hilarious futuristic comedy writing, We Will Rock You boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band’s legendary live performances.

Tickets from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.