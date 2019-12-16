Panto fun with Peter Pan at Grand Theatre Blackpool
Pantomime season is well and truly underway- oh yes it is.
Here's a little glimpse at the fun and capers from Peter Pan at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool
Jack Heasman as Peter Pan and Ruth Betteridge as Wendy. Pictures Martin Bostock
Tom Lister as Hook and Steve Royle as Smee are the perfect double act. Pictures: Martin Bostock
Magic is in the air at the Grand Theatre and a little sprinkling of fairy dust.
Rachel Grundy as Tinkerbell in Peter Pan with Tom Lister and Steve Royle pictures: Martin Bostock
