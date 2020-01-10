Panto magic in Rainbow Dance and Theatre School's fairy tale show at Lowther Pavilion

Rainbow Dance and Theatre School’s production of Snow White starts tonight bringing a touch of panto magic for all the family.

Prepare to be dazzled by sequins, hypnotised by song and astounded by dance as this classic fairy tale is brought to life. The show will be the the theatre group’s 40th annual panto at Lowther Pavilion.

More than 100 local children take part with Snow White played by Abigail Bolton and the Prince performed by Caitlin Elliott.

The part of the Wicked Queen will be played by Zara Beverley and the Fairy is Jessica Hagon. Show times are 7.15pm tonight (January 10th) 2.15pm and 7.15pm tomorrow (Saturday) and 2.15pm on Sunday. Tickets: (01253) 794221. http://www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk