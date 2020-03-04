REVIEW: Chicago at Lowther Pavilion, Lytham

The Sound of Musical Theatre Company, based at St Annes’ Clifton Academy, has earned a deserved reputation over the years for thoroughly entertaining productions - and this glittering show enhanced that even further.

Millie Quine and Catherine McGinty, the latter in her first leading role, were in great form as killer duo Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart respectively, while Nick Godfrey revelled, acrobatics and all, in his role as lawyer Billy Flynn.

Joanna Challenger as Mama Morton, Conor James as Amos Hart and Jess Banks as Mary Sunshine all also impressed while the entire supporting company added greatly to the Razzle Dazzle of a perfectly-paced production expertly directed by Joe Appleton and choreographed by Sarah Cosgrove and Amy Appleton.