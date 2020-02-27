Secrecy surrounds huge Sony Pictures project in Blackpool... is it Cinderella?

Have we cracked the mystery surrounding the secret Sony Pictures project being filmed in Blackpool?

Huge tents are being installed on the Comedy Carpet outside the Tower ahead of a major production.

While those involved are remaining tight-lipped about what exactly is going on, word on the grapevine is James Corden is involved.

And with crews expected to film inside the Tower, with its world-famous ballroom, we think scenes are being shot for a modern musical version of the classic fairy tale Cinderella.

According to the International Movie Database (IMDb), filming is well and truly underway ahead of the flick's expected release next year, with Corden, 41, set to play a mouse/doorman.

The Gavin and Stacey star's production company Fulwell 73 is also involved, according to an article in Variety, which said: "The new “Cinderella” will be a music-oriented version of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother."

Production trucks are parked in Bank Hey Street, underneath the Tower

Other actors involved include pop singer Camila Cabello in the title role, with posts to her Instagram account confirming she was filming in London earlier this month.

And director Kay Cannon said in an Instagram post last week: "Day 1 of shooting down. A gazillion more days to goooooooo! #director #writer #filmmaking"

Other stars involved include Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, and British comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

Billy Porter will play the Fairy Godmother, with Nicholas Galitzine cast as Prince Robert, and Maddie Baillio as Anastasia.

Resort chiefs are remaining tight-lipped about the secret project

